Global All-Solid-State Battery Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. All-Solid-State Battery have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In All-Solid-State Battery, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of All-Solid-State Battery is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.

Although All-Solid-State Battery based on inorganic solid electrolytes have clearly demonstrated their great possibilities for electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, further development is still required to improve their energy density, rate capability, and cycling stability, while ensuring excellent safety. Actually, they are still far from being commercialized for industrial applications, which require systematical studies and will be a complicated process.

Making All-Solid-State Battery usable outside the laboratory involves multiple factors such as solid electrolytes, electrodes, interface properties, and construction design. The high cost and very small production scale of solid state electrolytes with high ionic conductivity hinder the application of All-Solid-State Battery. Meanwhile, All-Solid-State Battery still suffer from inferior power density and poor cycle life, due to the high transfer resistance of lithium ions between the electrodes and solid electrolytes. Thus, at this stage, the direction for research exploring All-Solid-State Battery for commercial applications is to develop new cathodes based on the conversion reaction mechanism with low or even zero strain and energy levels well matched with the electrolytes. All of these together are expected to yield new material systems with high capacity. In addition, the use of lithium metal in anodes will be another thrust of All-Solid-State Battery development. Another is the design of novel SEs with high lithium-ion conductivity at room temperature and wide electrochemical window. Meanwhile, future SEs should show excellent chemical stability in the presence of metallic lithium. Also, new methods should be proposed to reduce the interfacial resistance between the electrode and electrolyte. Finally, the optimal combination of different fabrication processes and equipment automation as well as device design are necessary for the realization of All-Solid-State Battery with high capacity, low cost, and high yield.

Currently, many countries of the world lay down RandD targets of high energy density lithium batteries. Japanese government proposed that, power battery core energy density will reach 250Wh/kg in 2020, 500Wh/kg in 2030; United States Advanced Battery Consortium proposed that it increased core energy density in 2020 from 220Wh/kg to 350Wh/kg; China State Council â€˜Made in China 2025′ proposed that, to 2020, China power battery monomer specific energy should reach 300Wh/kg, and should reach 400Wh/kg in 2025 and 500Wh/kg in 2030.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

BMW

Hyundai

Dyson

Apple

CATL

BollorÃ©

Toyota

Panasonic

Jiawei

Bosch

Quantum Scape

Ilika

Excellatron Solid State

Cymbet

Solid Power

Mitsui Kinzoku

Samsung

ProLogium

Segmentation by product type:

Polymer-Based All-Solid-State Battery

All-Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global All-Solid-State Battery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of All-Solid-State Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global All-Solid-State Battery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the All-Solid-State Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of All-Solid-State Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

