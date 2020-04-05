Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

APG is a new type of non-ionic surfactant with more comprehensive performance. It has the characteristics of common non-ionic and anionic surfactants. Usually, industrial products are made into 50% and 70% aqueous solutions. The shape is usually colorless to Light yellow viscous liquid or milky white cream (winter). Pure APG is brown or amber flake solid, easy to absorb moisture. APG is generally soluble in water and is easily soluble in common organic solvents. It exhibits excellent compatibility, stability and surface activity in acid and alkaline solutions, especially in active solvents with high inorganic components. APG can be completely biodegraded in nature and will not form metabolites that are difficult to biodegrade, thus avoiding new pollution to the environment.

Due to environmental pollution caused by traditional energy，lots of consumers in some regions pay more attention to renewable resources.Especially in North America and Europe .People have to rely on this resource，which may change the trend of Biosurfactants development.Europe alkyl polyglucosides market has been the dominant region over the past few years,North America is likely to witness significant gains over the forecast period as the countries such as the U.S. and Canada,Asia Pacific APG biosurfactant market is cost sensitive and is likely to grow with increase in awareness about potential health hazards caused by synthetic surfactants.The global APG biosurfactants market share is moderately consolidated with companies competing on the quality and price. Overall,Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants palys a big part in many industries such as chemical industries,cosmetic industries,biological industries,because it can decrease risk of environmental pollution and improve air quality.

The global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shanghai Fine Chemical

Henkel

Basf

Clariant

Yangzhou Chenhua

Croda

Spec Chem

Jiangsu Shisheng

Fenchem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fatty Alcohols

Sugars

Cornstarch

Vegetable Oil

Starch

Segment by Application

Personal Care

Household Detergents

Industrial Cleaners

Agricultural Chemicals

Cosmetics

