Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During 2015 – 2021

Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants commonly referred as APG, are nonionic surfactants manufactured from renewable raw materials such as starch and vegetable oils. Alkyl polyglucoside have good foaming ability and offers fine and smooth foam. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants have strong decontamination and good wetting characteristics. Alkyl polyglucoside has no turbidity point and is easily soluble in water and electrolytes. Alkyl polyglucosides are derived from fatty alcohols and sugars. Alkyl polyglucosides are manufactured from catalytic reaction of monofunctional alcohols and glycoses. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants offer properties such as soil removal, foaming, filming, and anti-streaking and skin compatibility among others. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are used in home care products, detergents, emulsifiers and cosmetics among others.

The market for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants was mainly driven by personal care industry. Increasing demand for eco-friendly products from the consumers has been driving the alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market in past few years. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are used in shower gel, facial cleanser, and hand soap and laundry detergents among others. The demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants is growing due to its non-toxicity and high surface activity. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants can also be used for preparation of plastics additives and solid dispersions among others. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants find applications in I&I industrial cleaners, car wash and hard surface cleaners among others. In addition, alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are used in fabric softeners, inks, dispersants, and anti-fogging products, ski wax used in snowboard, laxatives, defoamers, and agrochemical formulations such as herbicides and insecticides and biocides among others. However, higher processing prices associated with alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are likely to hinder the growth of the market in years to come.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4387

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in alkyl polyglucoside surfactants market in 2013. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing markets for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants due to increasing demand from personal care, home care and agrochemical formulations among others. China had the highest demand and production in alkyl polyglucoside surfactants market in Asia Pacific region. China was followed by Japan who is second-largest consumer for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants in this region. Asia Pacific was followed by North America. Increasing demand from car washing, home care, and hard surface cleaner and fabric softeners are driving the demand for alkyl polyglucoside Surfactants in this region. U.S. had the largest demand for alkyl polyglucoside Surfactants owing to huge demand from home care products. Europe had the third-largest demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants market in 2013. Increasing demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants from I&I industrial cleaners and home care products has been driving the market for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants in Europe. The market for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants in Europe is dominated by Germany. Other European countries such as Sweden, the UK, France and Italy among others are likely to provide better opportunities for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants market in next years to come. Rest of the World market is anticipated to show positive outlook for the alkyl polyglucoside surfactants market in near future. Latin America is likely to be potential market for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants owing to increasing demand for bio-friendly surfactants from customers in various applications such as home care and agrochemical formulations among others.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4387

Some of the key manufacturers in the alkyl polyglucoside surfactants market are AEB Group, BASF SE, Colonial Chemical Inc., Fenchem, Huntsman Corporation, Lubon Industry, Polyrheo Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company among others.