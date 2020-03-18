Global Algal Protein Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Algal Protein Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global market size of Algal Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Algal Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Algal Protein market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Algae is one of the simplest and abundant forms of plant life, ranging from single cell microalgae to largest seaweeds. Algae produce products like biodiesel, protein, fats, carbohydrate and other. Algae contain 10% to 50% of protein depending upon their sizes. Chlorella, type of algae, contains 58g of protein in 100g of it. Due to high protein content, algal protein is gaining preference as a plant protein alternative. Algal protein is rich in vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids that help the cells from damage. Algal protein boosts the immune system, improve digestion, reduce fatigue, build endurance, acts as the detoxifier, boosts energy levels, controls appetite, improves cardiovascular function, reduces inflammation and allergies and helps in better functioning of liver and kidneys. Algae protein contains omega-3 fatty acids which prevent several diseases like atherosclerosis, thrombosis, arthritis, cancers, etc. The omega-3 fatty acids include Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Algae contain protein with essential amino acids, which is involved in the metabolic processes like enzyme production. Hence, high demand is observed for algae products from the food & feed industry in the market.

Demand for protein globally is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanization, and aging populations whereby the contribution of protein to healthy aging is increasingly recognized and recognition of the role of protein in a healthy diet. Economic development and increased urbanization are leading to major transitions in population-level dietary patterns in low and middle-income countries in particular, such that most of the global increases in demand for foods of animal origin are seen in developing countries.

The algae production requires a high-level of sterility, which also makes it an expensive procedure. Another cause of concern is that it’s intake as a dietary supplement may lead to indigestion or allergic reactions in humans.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Algal Protein include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Algal Protein include

The Nutrex Hawaii

Cyanotech Corporation

Heliae Development

TerraVia Holdings

Market Size Split by Type

Chlorella

Spirulina

Market Size Split by Application

Dietary Food

Feed Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Algal Protein market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Algal Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Algal Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Algal Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Algal Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

