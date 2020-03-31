Global Algae Products Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Algae Products Market

WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has recently updated a report which has given an informative overview of the industry, along with a brief explanation. This overview informs the reader about the product or service, various s applications of the same in different industries, and the production and management techniques used for it. The global Algae Products Market has been studied to provide an accurate and insightful analysis into the recent industry trends, the competitive landscape and includes regional market analysis for the review period of 2019 to 2025.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Algae Products Market are Algatechnologies, BASF, CP Kelco, Cargill, Corbion, Cyanotech Corporation, DSM, Dowdupont, E.I.D. Parry, Fenchem Bio-tek, and Ingredion.

The report on global Algae Products Market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.

Key market segments covered

By Source

Red Algae

Brown Algae

Green Algae

Golden Algae

Others (Yellow Algae)

By Application

Nutraceuticals

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Others (Biofuel, Sewage disposal)

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Market Dynamics

The report on global Algae Products Market has explored and mentioned several factors that are promoting positive growth in the Algae Products Market over the assessment period. It has studied volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, along with the pricing history. Some significant factors having a larger impact on the market include technological advances, growth in the global population, the impact of different government policies introduced, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the market.

Segmental Analysis

By geography, Algae Products Market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World. North America leads the Algae Products Market due to a large number of various companies dedicated to using algae for nutraceutical, animal feed products & Global Oil companies focussed on Algae Biofuel. Asia-pacific is the second largest market due to the massive production of seaweed in China. Increase in consumption of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals due to rising prosperity & Animal nutrition products due to extensive aquaculture will drive the growth of the algae products market in Asia-pacific. Owing to these reasons, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

The global Algae Products Market is segmented and analyzed on the basis of different aspects to gain a better understanding for the conjecture period. Such segmentation includes regional segmentation, among other aspects such as type, components, end-user industries, and applications. The regional segmentation has been carried out for five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Algae Products Market in each regional segment mentioned above.

Research Methodology

Algae Products Market is segmented by algae type and application. By Algae type, the mar-ket is segmented into Red Algae, Brown Algae, Green Algae, Golden Algae, Others. Certain red alga is directly consumed as food in Japan (Nori) and Western Europe (Laver). Carra-geenan is a compound obtained from red algae that are widely used to stabilize emulsions in paints, pharmaceuticals, ice cream, and other products. Agar a product obtained from red algaewhich is used in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, as a culture medium for laboratory microorganisms, and for other purposes, including the preparation of jellied desserts and soups. Industrial chemicals are known as alginates. These alginates used as thickening agents and as stabilizers for emulsions in the industrial preparation of foods and pharmaceuticals, and for other purposes. Brown & Red Algae dominate the mar-ket.

Based on application, Algae Products Market is segmented into Nutraceuticals, Food, Cos-metics, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Animal Feed, and Others such as Biofuel, Sewage disposal. Nutraceutical segment dominated the market. Algae is used to produce highly expensive nutraceuticals such as Astaxanthin, Betacarotene, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA and EPA), CoenzymeQ10, Spirulina, and Chlorella. Increasing use of algae instead of animal sources to produce these compounds due to consumer demand & environmental concerns will cause this segment to grow fastest. Macroalgae are directly consumed as Food. In cos-metics, algae are used for anti-aging creams, detoxifying masks, and cleansers. Algae is used to produce Antimicrobials, Antivirals, Antifungals, and Neuroprotective Products in Pharmaceutical Industry. Iodine industry is mainly depended upon algae. Alginate, diato-mite, & various other chemicals are used in textile, paper, leather, paint, glass Industry. Al-gae is used as Fertilizer in Organic Farming. They are mainly used in Aquaculture as animal feed. Algae has enormous potential as a source of biofuel. In Sewage disposal, they are used to clean the water by realizing Oxygen. Algae Products are used in a wide range of applications from agriculture, human & animal health to Industrial applications such as chemicals, fuel. Algae are commercially cultivated to produce a variety of products for large to small markets: plastics, chemical feedstocks, lubricants, fertilizers, and cosmetics. Algae-based products are used extensively for medical & Nutritional purposes. Use of marine algae for various products which were traditionally derived from fish sources is expected to boost the market. The vegan trend is driving the companies to use algae sources to produce human nutrition & health products. The scientific breakthroughs regarding the use of algae to produce bioplas-tics could hugely expand the market since bioplastics products are a significant trend. Microalgae can theoretically produce 20000 gallons oil per year per acre. In 2009, Exxon Mobil invested USD 600 million for research on algae-based biofuels, but the failure of al-gae biofuels to significantly impact the energy sector has limited the growth of the market. The global Algae Products Market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2019 to 2025. Additionally, an in-depth SWOT analysis has been carried out for a precise understanding of the Algae Products Market.

