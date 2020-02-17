GLOBAL ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Alcoholic Beverage Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Alcoholic Beverage Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Alcoholic Beverage market status and forecast, categorizes the global Alcoholic Beverage market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Anheuser-Busch

Accolade Wines

Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Carlsberg

Constellation Brands

China Resource Enterprise

Diageo

Heineken

& J. Gallo Winery

Pernod Ricard

SABMiller

The Wine Group

Torres

Treasury Wine Estates

Vina Conchay Toro

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Beer

Wine

Spirits

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Consumption

Household Consumption

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Alcoholic Beverage capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Alcoholic Beverage manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alcoholic Beverage are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturers

Alcoholic Beverage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Alcoholic Beverage Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Alcoholic Beverage market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Alcoholic Beverage Market Research Report 2018

1 Alcoholic Beverage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcoholic Beverage

1.2 Alcoholic Beverage Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Beer

1.2.3 Wine

Spirits

1.3 Global Alcoholic Beverage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Alcoholic Beverage Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Consumption

1.3.3 Household Consumption

1.4 Global Alcoholic Beverage Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Alcoholic Beverage (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Alcoholic Beverage Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Alcoholic Beverage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alcoholic Beverage Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Alcoholic Beverage Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Alcoholic Beverage Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Alcoholic Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Alcoholic Beverage Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Alcoholic Beverage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Alcoholic Beverage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Alcoholic Beverage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Alcoholic Beverage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Beverage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Alcoholic Beverage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Alcoholic Beverage Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Alcoholic Beverage Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Alcoholic Beverage Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Alcoholic Beverage Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Alcoholic Beverage Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Alcoholic Beverage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continuous…

