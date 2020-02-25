Global Alcohol-free Beer Market 2019 – Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Alcohol-free Beer market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2024, from US$ million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Alcohol-free Beer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Alcohol-free Beer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Alcohol-free Beer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Man

Woman

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

Kirin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Alcohol-free Beer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Alcohol-free Beer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Alcohol-free Beer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alcohol-free Beer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

