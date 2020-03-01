Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Full body scanners are one of the effective components in the security screening domain. Full body scanners are devices which primarily detect suspicious objects on a persons body for during security or surveillance checks. Full body scanners are primarily deployed across areas under high security vigilance and high strategic importance, such as VVIP residences, defense headquarters, airports and others. Full body scanners enable the operators/invigilators to see the alternate-wavelength image of the persons body that helps in the detection of suspicious items hidden under the attire or prosthetics. Unlike metal detectors, full body scanners also detect non-metal objects, such as non-metallic bombing equipment and surgically implanted bombs.

On the basis of technology, the millimeter wave scanner segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate among other technologies.

The Airport Full Body Scanner market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Airport Full Body Scanner.

This report presents the worldwide Airport Full Body Scanner market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

L3

Smiths Detection

Rapisscan

Adani system

A S&E

Braun

Westminster

ODSecurity

CST

Xscann Technologies

Airport Full Body Scanner Breakdown Data by Type

X-ray Scanner

Millimeter Wave Scanner

Airport Full Body Scanner Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

Reliever Airports

General Aviation Airports

Airport Full Body Scanner Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Airport Full Body Scanner Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airport Full Body Scanner :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Airport Full Body Scanner market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Airport Full Body Scanner Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 X-ray Scanner

1.4.3 Millimeter Wave Scanner

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Service Airports

1.5.3 Cargo Service Airports

1.5.4 Reliever Airports

1.5.5 General Aviation Airports

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market Size

2.1.1 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Production 2014-2025

2.2 Airport Full Body Scanner Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Airport Full Body Scanner Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Airport Full Body Scanner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Airport Full Body Scanner Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Airport Full Body Scanner Market

2.4 Key Trends for Airport Full Body Scanner Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Airport Full Body Scanner Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Airport Full Body Scanner Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Airport Full Body Scanner Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Airport Full Body Scanner Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Airport Full Body Scanner Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Airport Full Body Scanner Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Airport Full Body Scanner Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Airport Full Body Scanner Production by Regions

4.1 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Airport Full Body Scanner Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Airport Full Body Scanner Production

4.2.2 United States Airport Full Body Scanner Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

TOC continued…!

