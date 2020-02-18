Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The North American market share, however, retained its position and decreased to 61.4%, which is its largest share of total deliveries in the past decade. The second largest market for Aircraft Piston Engine shipments in 2017 was the Eruope region at 25.2%, closely followed by China at 11.2%.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Piston Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.8% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 52 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Piston Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.