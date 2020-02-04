Global Aircraft MRO Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.
he market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.
In 2018, the global Aircraft MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lufthansa Technik
GE Aviation
AFI KLM E&M
ST Aerospace
MTU Maintenance
AAR Corp.
Rolls-Royce
SR Technics
SIA Engineering
Delta TechOps
Haeco
JAL Engineering
Ameco Beijing
TAP M&E
ANA
British Airways Engineering
Korean Air
Iberia Maintenance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Line Maintenance Modification
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Aircraft MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Engine Maintenance
1.4.3 Components Maintenance
1.4.4 Airframe Heavy Maintenance
1.4.5 Line Maintenance Modification
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aircraft MRO Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Military
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Aircraft MRO Market Size
2.2 Aircraft MRO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Aircraft MRO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Aircraft MRO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Lufthansa Technik
12.1.1 Lufthansa Technik Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.1.4 Lufthansa Technik Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Lufthansa Technik Recent Development
12.2 GE Aviation
12.2.1 GE Aviation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.2.4 GE Aviation Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 GE Aviation Recent Development
12.3 AFI KLM E&M
12.3.1 AFI KLM E&M Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.3.4 AFI KLM E&M Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AFI KLM E&M Recent Development
12.4 ST Aerospace
12.4.1 ST Aerospace Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.4.4 ST Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ST Aerospace Recent Development
12.5 MTU Maintenance
12.5.1 MTU Maintenance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.5.4 MTU Maintenance Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 MTU Maintenance Recent Development
Continued…….
