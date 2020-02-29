Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Insights, Industry Status, Supplier, Manufacture, Product Quality and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft, and is used in both takeoff and landing. For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which folds away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.

UTC Aerospace Systems, Safran Landing Systems and Liebherr captured the top three revenue share spots in the Landing Gear market in 2017.

The Aircraft Landing Gear market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Landing Gear.

This report presents the worldwide Aircraft Landing Gear market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UTC Aerospace Systems

Heroux-Devtek Inc

Safran Landing Systems

APPH

Liebherr

CIRCOR Aerospace

Aircraft Landing Gear Breakdown Data by Type

Strut Landing Gear

Rocker Landing Gear

Pontoon Landing Gear

Framed Landing Gear

Aircraft Landing Gear Breakdown Data by Application

Land Route

Waterway

Amphibious

Aircraft Landing Gear Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aircraft Landing Gear Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aircraft Landing Gear Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Strut Landing Gear

1.4.3 Rocker Landing Gear

1.4.4 Pontoon Landing Gear

1.4.5 Framed Landing Gear

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Land Route

1.5.3 Waterway

1.5.4 Amphibious

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size

2.1.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Production 2014-2025

2.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aircraft Landing Gear Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Aircraft Landing Gear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Aircraft Landing Gear Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Aircraft Landing Gear Market

2.4 Key Trends for Aircraft Landing Gear Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aircraft Landing Gear Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aircraft Landing Gear Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aircraft Landing Gear Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Aircraft Landing Gear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

