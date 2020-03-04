Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market 2017 Industry Trend and Forecast 2022

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Industry

This report, from, studies the aircraft fuel systems market over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision-making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities in the market.

The Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Highlights

The global aircraft fuel systems market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% over the next five years to reach US$ 6,583.4 million in 2022. Increasing aircraft deliveries fueled by rising passenger traffic, increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the fuel systems market in the aviation industry.

Furthermore, airlines are demanding fuel-efficient aircraft to mitigate their operational cost as fuel roughly cost 30% of the airlines’ operational cost. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced lightweight materials in both structural and semi-structural components to reduce the weight of the aircraft. The reduction in the weight of aircraft considerably improves the fuel efficiency. For instance, B787 and A350XWB, the two recently developed next-generation aircraft, constitute composite materials up to 53% of the total structural weight of the aircraft. Fuel systems are also not untouched with such dynamics and experiencing greater usage of advanced lightweight materials.

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Component Type

The global aircraft fuel systems market is segmented based on aircraft type as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicle. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft fuel systems during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, higher demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and rising aircraft fleet size are key growth drivers of the market. Airbus anticipated that approximately 34,900 commercial and regional aircraft will be delivered during 2017 to 2036. A320 family, B737, B787, and A350XWB would remain the growth engines of the market. UAV segment is also projected to witness the highest growth over the next five years.

The global aircraft fuel systems market is also segmented based on engine type as the jet engine, turboprop engine, helicopter engine, and UAV engine. The jet engine is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period, driven by higher demand for commercial and regional aircraft.

North America is projected to remain the largest aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period, driven the USA. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of large- to small-sized aircraft manufacturers, MRO players, tier players, and raw material suppliers. The North American aerospace industry is well-developed with good technological capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for aircraft fuel systems during the same period, driven by high commercial aircraft fleet, indigenous production of commercial and regional aircraft the opening of assembly plants in China by both major commercial aircraft OEMs (Boeing and Airbus), and increasing defense budget. China and India are the key growth engines of the Asia-Pacific’s aircraft fuel systems market.

Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Triumph Group, Woodward, Inc., GKN Plc, Honeywell International, Inc, Zodiac Aerospace, and Meggitt Plc are the key players in the aircraft fuel systems market. Long-term contracts, development of lightweight components, and collaboration with customers are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market throughout the globe.

Research Methodology

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. We usually conduct more than 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all the four regions and with industry experts to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

The aircraft fuel systems market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Engine Type:

Jet Engine (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Turboprop Engine (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Helicopter Engine (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

UAV Engine (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Component Type:

Piping (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Fuel Tank Inerting Systems (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Fuel Pumps (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Fuel Valves (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Fuel Gauging and Management (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Fuel Tanks (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Fuel Filters (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Technology Type:

Fuel Injection (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Pump Feed Technology (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Gravity Feed Technology (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the world (Country Analysis: Middle East, Latin America, and Others)

