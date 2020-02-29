Global Aircraft Electrical System Market Size, Application, Type, Distributors, Manufacturers and Forecast till 2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Aircraft Electrical System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Aircraft Electrical System during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Aircraft electrical systems generate, distribute, and regulate power throughout the aircraft. The system mainly consists of power sources like batteries and generators, components like conversion devices, control devices, and protection devices, and power distribution systems that include busbar systems, cables, and wires. The electrical loads in an aircraft are mainly avionics, lighting systems, heating systems, and motors. The performance of an aircraft depends on the reliability and efficiency of electrical systems and subsystems, as modern aircraft largely rely on electrical power for both flight-critical and non-flight critical applications.

Based on technology, the energy storage device segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The expected growth in this segment is attributed to the drop in prices of the lithium-ion battery technology and the rise in the development of aircraft with more electrical systems.

The Aircraft Electrical System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Electrical System.

This report presents the worldwide Aircraft Electrical System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell

Zodiac Aerospace

Thales

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Safran

Astronics

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Fokker Technologies

GE Aviation

Aircraft Electrical System Breakdown Data by Type

Power Generation

Power Conversion

Power Distribution

Energy Storage Device

Aircraft Electrical System Breakdown Data by Application

Aircraft Utility Management

Configuration Management

Flight Control & Operations

Power Generation Management

Aircraft Electrical System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aircraft Electrical System Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aircraft Electrical System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Power Generation

1.4.3 Power Conversion

1.4.4 Power Distribution

1.4.5 Energy Storage Device

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aircraft Utility Management

1.5.3 Configuration Management

1.5.4 Flight Control & Operations

1.5.5 Power Generation Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Market Size

2.1.1 Global Aircraft Electrical System Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Aircraft Electrical System Production 2014-2025

2.2 Aircraft Electrical System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aircraft Electrical System Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Aircraft Electrical System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Aircraft Electrical System Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Aircraft Electrical System Market

2.4 Key Trends for Aircraft Electrical System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aircraft Electrical System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aircraft Electrical System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aircraft Electrical System Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aircraft Electrical System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aircraft Electrical System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Aircraft Electrical System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Aircraft Electrical System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

