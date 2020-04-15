Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Airbag Propellant Chemicals Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Airbag propellant chemicals are basically used to achieve fast swelling of an airbag when the sensor of a vehicle detects the accident if there would be an occurrence of a crash. This chemical reacts and disintegrates suddenly in order to create enough measure of required gas for the prompt swelling and flattening of the airbags. If there should arise an occurrence of a crash, airbag’s electrical circuit passes flow towards the warming component which thus causes the concoction blast through which certain measure of gas is produced in order to swell the airbags.
This report focuses on Airbag Propellant Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Airbag Propellant Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)
Corvine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Island Veer Chemie
Sanming Coffer Fine Chemical Industrial
Daicel Safety System
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
5-amino tetrazole
Sodium Azide
Ammonium Nitrate
Potassium Nitrate
Ammonium Perchlorate
Others
Segment by Application
Aircraft
Marine
Automotive
Others
