Global Airbag Control Unit Sensor Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues by 2027

The global airbag control unit sensor market is segmented by sensor into mass type sensor and roller type sensor; by vehicle into passenger cars, compact, mid-sized, premium, luxury, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle; by airbags into driver airbag, passenger airbag, knee airbag, curtain airbag, side airbag, roll-over airbags, external airbags, seatbelt airbags, medical airbags and others.

The airbag control unit sensor market is projected to grow rapidly over the forecasted period with a good CAGR. Additionally, continuous enhancements and research & development in airbag control unit sensors are the major dynamic factor behind the expansion of airbag control unit sensor market globally. The airbag control unit sensor helps to detect collision during the accident

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecasted period credited to rising demand for safer vehicles, rising automobile & aerospace industries and increasing population in emerging economies such as China and India. Demand for vehicles and awareness among customers regarding the safety measurements are expected to trigger the growth of airbag control unit sensor market.

North America holds the latest market share in airbag control unit sensor market due to the rise in vehicle production and growing technological innovations in aerospace and automobile industries. Whereas, the European countries are emerging airbag control unit sensor market due to the increasing sales of automotive vehicles.

Rising Demand for Passenger Cars and Safety Features in Vehicles

During 2017, the passenger car segment accounted for the largest share of the airbag control unit sensor market. The rising affordability of passenger cars due to the increase in disposable incomes among consumers and the reducing cost of manufacturing in the developing countries such as India, Mexico and China, will be the major factor driving the growth of the airbag control unit sensor market in this segment.

Many car manufacturers provide advance safety features to the consumers with options for customization are expected to increase the demand for airbag control unit sensor market globally. Now, most of the passenger cars are well-equipped with advanced safety features such as airbags and analytical electronic components. Governments now made certain safety features to be compulsory in all the segments of automobile that make the driving a safer experience for the driver as well as for the passenger.

India and China are the major factors driving the growth prospects of the airbag control unit sensor market as increasing production of automobile, rise in population and sale of large number of automobiles. Modern cars are coming with advanced safety features such as airbags. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of airbag control unit sensor market globally.

The report titled “Airbag Control Unit Sensor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global airbag control unit sensor market in terms of market segmentation by sensor type, by airbag type, by vehicle type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global airbag control unit sensor market which includes company profiling of AUTOLIV, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Ashi Mor, Takata Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd, Continental AG, Jinzhou Jinheng Automotive Safety System Co., Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global airbag control unit sensor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

