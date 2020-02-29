Global Air Suspension Market Production by Regions, Application, Market Leaders and Future Forecast till 2025

This research report titled “Global Air Suspension Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Air Suspension Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Air Suspension Market.

Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor. This compressor pumps the air into a flexible bellows, usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure inflates the bellows, and raises the chassis from the axle.

Non-electronically controlled air suspension systems dominate the global market, in terms of both value and volume however, the electronically controlled air suspension systems segment is the fastest growing globally, in terms of both value and volume. This is owing to the electronically controlled air suspension systems are more advanced and comfort with less maintenance as compared with non-electronically controlled air suspension systems. Still, considering the complexity and the cost of these electronically controlled air suspension systems, their existing demand is limited to premium vehicles only.

Global Air Suspension market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Suspension.

This industry study presents the global Air Suspension market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Air Suspension production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Air Suspension in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Wabco, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Wabco

Firestone

ThyssenKrupp Bilstein

Hitachi

Dunlop

BWI Group

Accuair Suspension

Hendrickson

Mando

Air Suspension Breakdown Data by Type

Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Air Suspension Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

Air Suspension Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Air Suspension Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

