Global Air Starters Market Forecast to 2024 Published by Marketresearchnest

Air starter generically refers to a type of engine starting system. The main component of this system, from which it derives its name, is the Air Starter. An air starter is a mechanical device that utilizes stored energy in compressed air to create the necessary power and torque to start an engine. More specifically, an air starter is designed to work with reciprocating engines that are equipped with a ring-gear attached to the flywheel.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Air Starters industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 74.26 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Air Starters industry.

Second, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Air Starters producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Third, for forecast, the global Air Starters revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~4%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Air Starters

The worldwide market for Air Starters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Air Starters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

