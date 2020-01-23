Global Air Separation Unit Market Research, Size, Share Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application Forecast To 2023

Global Air Separation Unit Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Air Separation Unit market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Air Separation Unit market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Air Separation Unit market. Air Separation Unit market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Air Separation Unit.

The Air Separation Unit market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately XX% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Air Separation Unit market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Air Separation Unit Market Report covers the top key players like:

Linde AG,Messer Group GmbH,Praxair Inc.,Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co. Ltd, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Boschi Universal,Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Enerflex Ltd.,Gas Engineering LLC., Sichuan Air Separation Group, Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

November 2017: Airgas USA LLC planned to construct a new air separation unit (ASU) in Mebane, North Carolina. The facility is expected to increase Airgasâ production capabilities in North Carolinaâs research triangle area, while also strengthening its East Coast merchant gases network.

June 2017: Air Products and Linde entered into a joint venture to construct a USD 60 million “world-scale” air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier near Albany, New York.

June 2017: SINOPEC and The Linde Group signed a USD 162 million joint venture to strengthen air gases supply in Chinaâs Ningbo Chemical Industrial Zone.