Global Air Purification Systems Market Is Forecast To Reach Us$ 38,340.6 Mn By 2026:

An air purification system is a device that removes contaminants or pollutants from the air in a room. These systems are specially devised and are beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics and are also used to reduce or eliminate dust, second hand tobacco smoke etc. The basic difference between an air purifier and an air cleaner is that air cleaners feature a fan which make a lot of noise and are expensive to purchase and maintain, whereas air purifiers are silent devices and require relatively less maintenance compared to air cleaners.

In terms of value, HEPA technology dominates the global air purification systems market, contributing more than 70% market share during the forecast period and anticipated to dominate the market, followed by activated carbon, electrostatic precipitator, and UV light air purifier. HEPA filter is capable of supplying 99.97% pollutant free air, trapping very minute pollutants up to 0.3 microns, due to which it is a highly preferred technology in air purification systems. Ionic air purifier is showing sluggish growth due to its major disadvantage of releasing Ozone as a by-product which is harmful and can cause respiratory disorders.

Dust collectors (exhaust filtration) remove dust impurities and other allergen particles from air or gas. There is increased demand for this type of air purification system and it will continue to dominate the market due to increasing industrial and commercial activities in different regions. The major reason for the growth of this segment is the need to make indoor air dust free from impurities. Smoke collectors are expected to be the second most lucrative segment due to increasing release of smoke through vehicles and industry activities, making it necessary to remove the pollutants from air. The others segment is projected to be moderately attractive in the next few years.

Air purification systems are widely used for industrial, residential, and commercial purposes. Industrial was the leading end-use segment during 2016 and is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period, contributing close to 40% of the total market share. Increasing commercial activities related to healthcare, hospitality, and tourism industry is driving the air purification systems market. Air purification systems for the commercial sector are expected to expand at a CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period.