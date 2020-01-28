Global Air Purification Systems Market| Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2019-2026

Global Air Purification Systems Market: Overview

This report on the global air purification systems market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancements that are expected to influence the expansion of the air purification systems market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Air Purification Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

Air purification is a device or system which is primarily employed in industrial, commercial, and residential applications to remove or control the air contaminants and impurities from the air and to provide clean air in a room. There is a difference between an air cleaner and an air purification system. Air cleaners consist of a fan which creates noise when operated at high speed and are also costly to maintain, whereas an air purifier is a silent device and requires relatively less maintenance. Poor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is a major concern to schools, buildings, hospitals, and workers because it can impact the health, comfort, well-being, and productivity of occupants. Rising awareness related to ill-effects of poor IAQ and increasing infrastructure and industrial activities are the major drivers of the air purification systems market. Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of demand. Countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are expected to be the key consumers of air purification systems. Higher prices and release of byproducts from air purifiers is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

In terms of technology, High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purifier is anticipated to be the major segment during the forecast period followed by activated carbon purifier and electrostatic precipitator. In terms of end-use, the industrial sector is expected to the major segment for air purification systems. Residential segment is the second most lucrative segment. Increase in research activities related to air purification systems is estimated to offer major opportunities to the air purification systems market in the next few years.

Global Air Purification Systems Market: Key Segments

The study provides a decisive view of the global air purification systems market by segmenting it in terms of technology, impurity, and end-use. In terms of technology, air purification systems are classified as HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Purifier, Electrostatic Precipitator, UV Light Air Purifier, Ionic Air Purifier, and Others (including Kitchen Ventilation System). Based on impurity, the market is classified as oil & mist collector, smoke collector, fume extraction exhaust filtration or dust collector, and others. Further segmentation is based on end-users such as industrial, commercial, and residential. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for air purification systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. We have also included market data for the following countries: the U.S., Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Air Purification Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global air purification systems market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, impurity, and end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global air purification systems market. Key players in the air purification systems market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V., 3M Company, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Mann+Hummel, Honeywell International Inc., Clarcor Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, SPX Flow, Eureka Forbes, Electrocorp, Fumex Inc. among others. These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

