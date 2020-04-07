In this report, the Global Air Knife Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Air Knife Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-knife-depth-research-report-2019



Air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.

Air Knife Systems utilize compressed air for industrial applications that include drying, removing excess oils and liquids, dust blow off, and cooling. Though they have many different applications, common uses are removing dust, industrial debris and liquids typically found following a wash, rinse or product filling operation.

As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international industry situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for air knife industry. Attracted by the market potential, more and more companies have entered into air knives industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. Air knife demand has a certain space for now, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

Based on product types, aluminum and stainless steel air knives are the most commonly used air knife products. They composed of the most market share, plastic air knives do exist based on special needs, while in very small market share.

The global Air Knife market is valued at 63 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Knife volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Knife market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EXAIR

Vortec

ACI

Vortron

Meech International

Simco

Secomak

Streamtek

Paxton

AiRTX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum Air Knife

Stainless Steel Air Knife

Other

Segment by Application

Food Processing & Packaging

Industrial Application

Electronics

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-knife-depth-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com