Global Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market Insights, Applications, Upcoming Trends, On-going Demand, Scope and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Air Cooled Heat Exchanger’s also known as Fin Fan heat exchangers are typically used in applications where water is not available or the desired process outlet temperature can be achieved given the maximum ambient temperatures.

The surging prices of energy have resulted in increased demand for heat exchangers. The global demand for heat exchangers is expected to increase in the near future considering the vital role they play in the major industries, such as petrochemical, petroleum refining, and power. Heat exchangers are one of the most efficient options for saving energy. They help in reducing power costs by 2040%, as they do not require electricity. Thus, the increasing focus on saving energy costs plays an important role in driving the demand for heat exchangers. The demand for energy-efficient equipment by energy-intensive consumers, such as chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, food & beverage processing plants, and the oil & gas and marine industries is also driving the heat exchangers market, globally.

A major shift from the developed regions, such as Europe and North America, to developing economies of APAC, such as China and India, is witnessed in the heat exchangers market. The rapid industrialization in these developing countries and increasing investments in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects have contributed to the overall expansion of the heat exchangers market.

According to BP statistical review, in 2017, Chinas nuclear power generation increased by 17%, while natural gas production increase

The Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers.

This report presents the worldwide Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alfa Laval Corporate

Kelvion

Xylem

Danfoss

SPX Corporation

Hamon & Cie

API Heat Transfer

Modine Manufacturing Company

Gunther

Sondex

Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Breakdown Data by Type

Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger

Cast Iron Heat Exchanger

Brass Heat Exchanger

Other

Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Others

Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger

1.4.3 Cast Iron Heat Exchanger

1.4.4 Brass Heat Exchanger

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical

1.5.3 Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

1.5.4 HVACR

1.5.5 Food & Beverage

1.5.6 Power Generation

1.5.7 Paper & Pulp

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Production 2014-2025

2.2 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market

2.4 Key Trends for Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

