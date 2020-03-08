Global Air Compressor Market 2019 – Sullair, L.L.C., Atlas Copco AB, Doosan Portable Power

Segmental Analysis

The air compressor market is segmented on the basis of product, lubrication, end use, and technology by Market Research Future.

By product, the market is segmented into stationery and portable. The stationery segment is estimated to garner dominating growth during the forecast period due to a rapid rise in its adoption by various industrial and non-industrial sectors.

By lubrication, the market is segmented into oil free and oil filled. An upsurge in the awareness regarding contamination is estimated to augment the oil-free segment.

On the basis of technology, the air compressor market is segmented into rotary, reciprocating, and centrifugal. The rotary segment is anticipated to dictate the air compressor market due to its low maintenance and higher efficiency.

By end user, the air compressor market is segmented into home appliances, food & beverage industry, oil & gas industry, energy industry, semiconductors & electronics industry, manufacturing industry, and healthcare industry. The home appliances sector is expected to witness a major push due to rapid urbanization.

Region-wise segmentation of the global air compressor market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Air Compressor Market Overview

The air compressor is a device used to convert power into potential energy which is stored in compressed air. It uses an electric motor, diesel or a gasoline engine to convert such power into potential energy. The air can be compressed using various methods, one of which includes forcing more air into the storage tank, hence increasing the pressure. The compressed air energy can be used for multiple applications in pneumatic tools like jackhammers, filling of tires, oxidation of petroleum coking, and cement plant bag house purge systems.

The global air compressor market has projected continued growth in the last few years and is estimated to witness remarkable CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period. One of the prime factors contributing to such growth is the prospering industrialization in many developing economies around the globe. Further, rapid growth in awareness towards energy efficient modules and rise in the adoption of environment-friendly lifestyle by end consumers is also predicted to drive the air compressor market. Rise in the development of energy efficient air compressing devices is anticipated to burgeon the market growth globally. Moreover, reduced maintenance costs are also expected to drive significant demand for air compressors in various industrial sectors. Rising population across the globe, increasing disposable income and hence, the growing affordability of comfort goods and home appliances are projected to push the global air compressor market exponentially.

Key Players

Sullair, L.L.C. (U.S.), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Doosan Portable Power (U.S.), Gardner Denver (U.S.), Ingersoll Rand (U.S.), Rolair Systems (U.S.), and Kaeser Compressors SE (Germany)

Industry Update

March 2019: VMAC released DTM70, a new generation direct-transmission mounted PTO driven air compressor which produces up to 70 CFM at 100 and is popular in various industries like commercial tire services, utility servicing, heavy equipment repair, and oil & gas mobile mechanics.

February 2019: Elgi launches Direct Drive Piston compressor which is a direct drive reciprocating air compressor. The third-generation direct drive piston offers various benefits such as longer piston life due to lower piston speed, precise tolerance, as well as, effective transmission.

