Global Air Beds Market Report| by Technology, Future trends, key vendors like INTEX, Jilong, Best Way, Insta-bed, Simmons, Coleman, FOX

Air Beds Market

Industrial Forecast on Air Beds Market: The report comprises of a comprehensive analysis of the Air Beds Market on the global and regional basis. Global Air Beds Market is expected to register a strong CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2025. An air mattress, also known as an airbed, is an inflatable mattress, the majority of which are usually made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), although recently developed textile-reinforced urethane plastic or rubber versions exist. The deflated mattress can be rolled up or folded and carried or stored relatively easily, making them a popular choice for camping trips and for temporary bedding at home for guests.

The scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Air Beds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2830 million US$ in 2024, from 2370 million US$ in 2019.

China is the dominate producer of Air Bed , the production was 26741 K Unit in 2015, accounting for about 42.63% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 21.24%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

INTEX, Jilong, Best Way, Insta-bed, Simmons, Coleman, FOX

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PVC

Rubber

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In-home

Out-home

Global Air Beds Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

They are inflated either orally by blowing into a valve, or with a manual foot-powered or more commonly inflated via an electric pump. Some are even automatically inflating (up to a certain pressure—some additional inflation is also needed) just by opening the valve.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Air Bed industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the China and North America, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position.

But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Air Bed production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Air Bed was lower year by year from 38.9 USD/Unit in 2011 to 36.1 USD/Unit in 2015. The profit margin is relatively high, about 27.66% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Air Beds market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.