Global AIOps Platform market is expected to witness increased growth rates of Revenue and CAGR Forecast 2025

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.

AIOps has two main components: Big Data and Machine Learning. It requires a move away from siloed IT data in order to aggregate observational data (such as that found in monitoring systems and job logs) alongside engagement data (usually found in ticket, incident, and event recording) inside a Big Data platform. AIOps then implements a comprehensive Analytics and Machine Learning (ML) strategy against the combined IT data. The desired outcome is continuous insights that yield continuous improvements and fixes, using automation. AIOps can be thought of as Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) for core IT functions.

In 2018, the global AIOps Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

VMware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Moogsoft

FixStream

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AIOps Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platform

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Implementation Services

License and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

AIOps Platform Manufacturers

AIOps Platform Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

AIOps Platform Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AIOps Platform market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global AIOps Platform market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AIOps Platform market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global AIOps Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AIOps Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of AIOps Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary AIOps Platforms

1.4.3 Trailer-Type AIOps Platforms

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size

2.2 AIOps Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 AIOps Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AIOps Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AIOps Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global AIOps Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global AIOps Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 AIOps Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AIOps Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AIOps Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States AIOps Platform Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in United States

5.3 United States AIOps Platform Market Size by Type

5.4 United States AIOps Platform Market Size by Application

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

