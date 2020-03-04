Global AIOps market 2025:Advanced Technologiesm,In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global AIOps Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.
AIOps has two main components: Big Data and Machine Learning. It requires a move away from siloed IT data in order to aggregate observational data (such as that found in monitoring systems and job logs) alongside engagement data (usually found in ticket, incident, and event recording) inside a Big Data platform. AIOps then implements a comprehensive Analytics and Machine Learning (ML) strategy against the combined IT data. The desired outcome is continuous insights that yield continuous improvements and fixes, using automation. AIOps can be thought of as Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) for core IT functions.
In 2018, the global AIOps Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AIOps Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AIOps Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Splunk
CA Technologies
VMware
Micro Focus
HCL Technologies
AppDynamics
BMC Software
Moogsoft
FixStream
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AIOps are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Platform
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Implementation Services
License and Maintenance Services
Training and Education Services
Consulting Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
AIOps Manufacturers
AIOps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
AIOps Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AIOps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global AIOps market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of AIOps market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global AIOps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the AIOps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of AIOps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AIOps Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global AIOps Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global AIOps Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Store-Based
1.5.3 Non-Store Based
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AIOps Market Size
2.1.1 Global AIOps Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global AIOps Sales 2014-2025
2.2 AIOps Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global AIOps Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global AIOps Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 AIOps Sales by Manufacturers
3.2 AIOps Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 AIOps Price by Manufacturers
3.4 AIOps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 AIOps Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers AIOps Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AIOps Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global AIOps Sales by Product
4.2 Global AIOps Revenue by Product
4.3 AIOps Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global AIOps Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America AIOps by Countries
6.1.1 North America AIOps Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America AIOps Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America AIOps by Product
6.3 North America AIOps by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe AIOps by Countries
7.2 Europe AIOps by Product
7.3 Europe AIOps by End User
………………………….
12 Future Forecast
12.1 AIOps Market Forecast by Regions
12.2 AIOps Market Forecast by Product
12.3 AIOps Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America AIOps Forecast
12.5 Europe AIOps Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific AIOps Forecast
12.7 Central & South America AIOps Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa AIOps Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 AIOps Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
