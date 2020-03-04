Global AIOps market 2025:Advanced Technologiesm,In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global AIOps Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Global AIOps market 2019-2025

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.

AIOps has two main components: Big Data and Machine Learning. It requires a move away from siloed IT data in order to aggregate observational data (such as that found in monitoring systems and job logs) alongside engagement data (usually found in ticket, incident, and event recording) inside a Big Data platform. AIOps then implements a comprehensive Analytics and Machine Learning (ML) strategy against the combined IT data. The desired outcome is continuous insights that yield continuous improvements and fixes, using automation. AIOps can be thought of as Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) for core IT functions.

In 2018, the global AIOps Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global AIOps Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AIOps Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

VMware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Moogsoft

FixStream

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AIOps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platform

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Implementation Services

License and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

AIOps Manufacturers

AIOps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

AIOps Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AIOps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global AIOps market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AIOps market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global AIOps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AIOps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of AIOps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AIOps Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AIOps Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Spices

1.4.3 Sauces & Ketchup

1.4.4 Dressings

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global AIOps Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Store-Based

1.5.3 Non-Store Based

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AIOps Market Size

2.1.1 Global AIOps Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global AIOps Sales 2014-2025

2.2 AIOps Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global AIOps Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global AIOps Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 AIOps Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 AIOps Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 AIOps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 AIOps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 AIOps Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers AIOps Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AIOps Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global AIOps Sales by Product

4.2 Global AIOps Revenue by Product

4.3 AIOps Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global AIOps Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America AIOps by Countries

6.1.1 North America AIOps Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America AIOps Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America AIOps by Product

6.3 North America AIOps by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AIOps by Countries

7.2 Europe AIOps by Product

7.3 Europe AIOps by End User

………………………….

12 Future Forecast

12.1 AIOps Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 AIOps Market Forecast by Product

12.3 AIOps Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America AIOps Forecast

12.5 Europe AIOps Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific AIOps Forecast

12.7 Central & South America AIOps Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa AIOps Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 AIOps Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

