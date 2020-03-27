Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.

AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017.

Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.

The global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Dow

Kaneka

LG Chem

Sundow

Shandong Hongfu Group

Shandong Donglin New Materials

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical

Shandong Rike Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary AIM

Low Temperature Resistance AIM

Segment by Application

Window Profile

Door Frames

Fence

Outdoor Furniture

Pipeline

