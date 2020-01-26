Global AI In Telecommunication Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “AI In Telecommunication Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “AI In Telecommunication Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The AI In Telecommunication Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global AI In Telecommunication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI In Telecommunication development in United States, Europe and China.
The increasing adoption of AI for various applications in the telecommunication industry and the utilization of AI-enabled smartphones are expected to be driving the growth of the AI in telecommunication market. Incompatibility concerns between the AI technology and telecommunication systems, which may generate integration complexities in AI in telecommunication solutions, are expected to act as restraints for the growth of the market.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Intel
Google
AT&T
Cisco Systems
Nuance Communications
Sentient Technologies
H2O.ai
Infosys
Salesforce
Nvidia
Others
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Market segment by Application, split into
Customer Analytics
Network Security
Network Optimization
Self-Diagnostics
Virtual Assistance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning
1.4.3 Natural Language Processing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Customer Analytics
1.5.3 Network Security
1.5.4 Network Optimization
1.5.5 Self-Diagnostics
1.5.6 Virtual Assistance
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 AI In Telecommunication Market Size
2.2 AI In Telecommunication Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 AI In Telecommunication Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Intel
12.3.1 Intel Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.3.4 Intel Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Intel Recent Development
12.4 Google
12.4.1 Google Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.4.4 Google Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Google Recent Development
12.5 AT&T
12.5.1 AT&T Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.5.4 AT&T Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.6 Cisco Systems
12.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.7 Nuance Communications
12.7.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.7.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.8 Sentient Technologies
12.8.1 Sentient Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.8.4 Sentient Technologies Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sentient Technologies Recent Development
12.9 H2O.ai
12.9.1 H2O.ai Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.9.4 H2O.ai Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 H2O.ai Recent Development
12.10 Infosys
12.10.1 Infosys Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 AI In Telecommunication Introduction
12.10.4 Infosys Revenue in AI In Telecommunication Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.11 Salesforce
12.12 Nvidia
12.13 Others
