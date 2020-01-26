Global AI In Telecommunication Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “AI In Telecommunication Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “AI In Telecommunication Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The AI In Telecommunication Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global AI In Telecommunication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI In Telecommunication development in United States, Europe and China.

The increasing adoption of AI for various applications in the telecommunication industry and the utilization of AI-enabled smartphones are expected to be driving the growth of the AI in telecommunication market. Incompatibility concerns between the AI technology and telecommunication systems, which may generate integration complexities in AI in telecommunication solutions, are expected to act as restraints for the growth of the market.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

Sentient Technologies

H2O.ai

Infosys

Salesforce

Nvidia

Others

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Market segment by Application, split into

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Network Optimization

Self-Diagnostics

Virtual Assistance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

