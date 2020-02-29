Global Agrochemicals Market Research, key players, Future Trends & Forecast period 2029-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Agrochemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Agrochemical a contraction of agricultural chemical, is a chemical product used in agriculture. In most cases, agrichemical refers to pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and nematicides. It may also include synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents, and concentrated stores of raw animal manure.This report mainly covers insecticide, herbicide, fungicide and plant growth regulator.While we also have other reports about fertilizer and other agriculture products.

Global agrochemical is mainly produced in North America, Europe, India, China, Latin America and Japan. China and North America are leading production regions.

Global Agrochemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agrochemicals.

This report researches the worldwide Agrochemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Agrochemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPLformerlay United Phosphorus

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group

Rallis India

Agrochemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Plant Growth Regulator

Agrochemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Agrochemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agrochemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agrochemicals :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents



Global Agrochemicals Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agrochemicals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Insecticide

1.4.3 Herbicide

1.4.4 Fungicide

1.4.5 Plant Growth Regulator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals & Grains

1.5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.5.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.5.5 Turfs & Ornamentals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agrochemicals Production

2.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Agrochemicals Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Agrochemicals Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Agrochemicals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Agrochemicals Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Agrochemicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Agrochemicals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Agrochemicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Agrochemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Agrochemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Agrochemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Agrochemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Agrochemicals Production by Regions

4.1 Global Agrochemicals Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United StatesTable of Contents

