Global Agrochemicals Market Research, key players, Future Trends & Forecast period 2029-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Agrochemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
Agrochemical a contraction of agricultural chemical, is a chemical product used in agriculture. In most cases, agrichemical refers to pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and nematicides. It may also include synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents, and concentrated stores of raw animal manure.This report mainly covers insecticide, herbicide, fungicide and plant growth regulator.While we also have other reports about fertilizer and other agriculture products.
Global agrochemical is mainly produced in North America, Europe, India, China, Latin America and Japan. China and North America are leading production regions.
Global Agrochemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agrochemicals.
This report researches the worldwide Agrochemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Agrochemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Dow Agro Sciences
Monsanto
DuPont
Adama
Nufarm
FMC
Sumitomo Chemical
UPLformerlay United Phosphorus
Arysta Lifescience
Wynca Chemical
Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical
Huapont
Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology
Kumiai Chemical
Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
Sanonda Group
Rallis India
Agrochemicals Breakdown Data by Type
Insecticide
Herbicide
Fungicide
Plant Growth Regulator
Agrochemicals Breakdown Data by Application
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
Agrochemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Agrochemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agrochemicals :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Agrochemicals Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agrochemicals Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Insecticide
1.4.3 Herbicide
1.4.4 Fungicide
1.4.5 Plant Growth Regulator
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Cereals & Grains
1.5.3 Fruits & Vegetables
1.5.4 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.5.5 Turfs & Ornamentals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Agrochemicals Production
2.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Agrochemicals Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Agrochemicals Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Agrochemicals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Agrochemicals Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Agrochemicals Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Agrochemicals Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Agrochemicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Agrochemicals Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Agrochemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Agrochemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Agrochemicals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Agrochemicals Production by Regions
4.1 Global Agrochemicals Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
TOC continued…!
