Global Agrochemical Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-agrochemical-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025



Agrochemicals widely involve fertilizers, pesticides, hormones and plant growth regulators (PGR) that enable plant and soil protection, improve the yield, maintain and improve the growth process of plants.

Shrinking arable land due to rapid industrialization and population explosion has resulted in increased use of agrochemicals, such as fertilizers and plant growth regulators, further triggering the market growth. The growing demand for crops as animal fodder and fiber in the textile industry has also provided the necessary boost to the agrochemicals industry.

Fertilizers dominated the agrochemicals market in 2017. Nitrogenous and phosphate fertilizers were most widely used due to their easy availability and low prices. However, the new trend of organic farming, which involves complete elimination of chemical-based fertilizers, has increased the demand for biofertilizers.

The demand for agrochemicals is expected to be the highest in Asia Pacific. The region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China, which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.

The global Agrochemical market is valued at 223700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 308400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agrochemical volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agrochemical market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Agrium

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Yara International

Monsanto Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Syngenta AG.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fertilizers

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-agrochemical-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Agriculture market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Agriculture markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Agriculture Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Agriculture market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Agriculture market

Challenges to market growth for Agriculture manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Agriculture Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com