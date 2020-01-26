GLOBAL AGROCHEMICAL MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Agrochemicals widely involve fertilizers, pesticides, hormones and plant growth regulators (PGR) that enable plant and soil protection, improve the yield, maintain and improve the growth process of plants.

Shrinking arable land due to rapid industrialization and population explosion has resulted in increased use of agrochemicals, such as fertilizers and plant growth regulators, further triggering the market growth. The growing demand for crops as animal fodder and fiber in the textile industry has also provided the necessary boost to the agrochemicals industry.

Fertilizers dominated the agrochemicals market in 2017. Nitrogenous and phosphate fertilizers were most widely used due to their easy availability and low prices. However, the new trend of organic farming, which involves complete elimination of chemical-based fertilizers, has increased the demand for biofertilizers.

The demand for agrochemicals is expected to be the highest in Asia Pacific. The region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China, which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.

Global Agrochemical market size will increase to 308400 Million US$ by 2025, from 223700 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agrochemical.

This report researches the worldwide Agrochemical market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Agrochemical breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Agrochemical capacity, production, value, price and market share of Agrochemical in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Agrium

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Yara International

Monsanto Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Syngenta AG.

Agrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

Fertilizers

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

Agrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agrochemical Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Agrochemical capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Agrochemical manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agrochemical:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Agrochemical Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agrochemical Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agrochemical Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fertilizers

1.4.3 Crop Protection Chemicals

1.4.4 Plant Growth Regulators

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agrochemical Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals & Grains

1.5.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agrochemical Production

2.1.1 Global Agrochemical Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Agrochemical Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Agrochemical Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Agrochemical Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Agrochemical Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Agrochemical Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Agrochemical Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Agrochemical Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Agrochemical Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Agrochemical Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Agrochemical Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Agrochemical Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Agrochemical Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Agrochemical Production by Regions

4.1 Global Agrochemical Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Agrochemical Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Agrochemical Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Agrochemical Production

4.2.2 United States Agrochemical Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Agrochemical Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Agrochemical Production

4.3.2 Europe Agrochemical Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Agrochemical Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Agrochemical Production

4.4.2 China Agrochemical Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Agrochemical Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Agrochemical Production

4.5.2 Japan Agrochemical Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Agrochemical Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bayer Crop Science

8.1.1 Bayer Crop Science Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.1.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.2.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Agrium

8.3.1 Agrium Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.3.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 CF Industries Holdings

8.4.1 CF Industries Holdings Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.4.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

8.5.1 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.5.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Yara International

8.6.1 Yara International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.6.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Monsanto Company

8.7.1 Monsanto Company Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.7.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

8.8.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.8.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Dow AgroSciences LLC

8.9.1 Dow AgroSciences LLC Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.9.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Syngenta AG.

8.10.1 Syngenta AG. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Agrochemical

8.10.4 Agrochemical Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continuous…

