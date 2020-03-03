Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size, Industry Status, Revenue and Analysis by Region Over Period 2019-2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Agriculture Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Agriculture Sensors market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The Agriculture Sensors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Sensors.

This report presents the worldwide Agriculture Sensors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Texas Instruments

Auroras s.r.l.

Bosch

Avidor High Tech

Libelium

Sol Chip Ltd

Pycno Agriculture

CropX Inc

Trimble Inc

Sentera, LLC.

The Yield Pty Ltd

Agriculture Sensors Breakdown Data by Type

Physical Sensors

Mechanical Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Agriculture Sensors Breakdown Data by Application

Yield Monitoring and Mapping

Soil Monitoring

Disease Control and Detection

Irrigation and Water Management

Agriculture Sensors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Agriculture Sensors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Sensors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Agriculture Sensors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

