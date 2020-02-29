Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Get an Exclusive Sample of this [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288407

Smart agriculture, also known as precision agriculture, allows farmers to maximize yields using minimal resources such as water, fertilizer, and seeds. Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices are the components of this kind of morden farming system.

Improving the efficiency of agricultural machinery reduces the cost of agricultural operations and maximizes profitability. Additionally, good management might reduce the environmental impact. Farmers are increasingly using telematics technology to collect and manage information from their field equipment.

Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices.

This report researches the worldwide Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ag Leader Technology (US)

AgJunction (US)

CropMetrics LLC (US)

Trimble (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

Raven Industries (US)

Agribotix LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge

Grownetics

Granular

SST Development Group

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Automation & control systems

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Detailed Analysis of this Research [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-agriculture-sensing-and-monitoring-devices-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents



Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automation & control systems

1.4.3 Sensing devices

1.4.4 Antennas/access points

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Yield monitoring

1.5.3 Field mapping

1.5.4 Crop scouting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production

4.2.2 United States Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

TOC continued…!

Enquire before [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2288407

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Agriculture market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/