Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Agriculture Robots & Drones market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Agriculture robots &drones are the advanced machinery used in the farming so as to improve the efficiency of the work. During last few years, there is a significant increase in the use of the advanced technological equipment in commercial use for organic farming. They are used in crop rows to identify the weeds and remove the unwanted plants and insects. Next generation robotic implements are in the initial stage of commercial deployment. Advancement in robotics and development in the drone systems has led to the introduction of the advanced agricultural robots which will minimize the labor cost. It is expected that in near future this technology will completely transform the agricultural sector.

The Agriculture Robots & Drones market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robots & Drones.

This report presents the worldwide Agriculture Robots & Drones market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment

Case IH

Concern Tractor Plants

Deere & Company

Delair Tech

DeLaval

DJI

Draganflyer

Festo

Harvest Automation

Iseki & Co., Ltd

KC Drone

Kinov

Lely

Mahindra Group

Microdrones

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

SICK

SwarmFarm Robotics

Syngenta

Xaircraft

Agriculture Robots & Drones Breakdown Data by Type

by UAV/Drones Type

Multi-Rotor

Fixed-Wings

by Robots Type

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

Agriculture Robots & Drones Breakdown Data by Application

Dairy Farms

Organic Farming

Fresh Fruit Harvesting

Crop Protection

Seeding

Nurseries

Data Mapping

Other

Agriculture Robots & Drones Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Robots & Drones :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Agriculture Robots & Drones market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Multi-Rotor

1.4.3 Fixed-Wings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Dairy Farms

1.5.3 Organic Farming

1.5.4 Fresh Fruit Harvesting

1.5.5 Crop Protection

1.5.6 Seeding

1.5.7 Nurseries

1.5.8 Data Mapping

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Size

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Production 2014-2025

2.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Agriculture Robots & Drones Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture Robots & Drones Market

2.4 Key Trends for Agriculture Robots & Drones Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Agriculture Robots & Drones Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Agriculture Robots & Drones Production by Regions

4.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue Market Share by Regions

TOC continued…!

