Global Agriculture Drones Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

Agriculture Drones Market valued approximately USD 434 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising demand for quality food crops due to growing population is the key factor drives the market growth furthermore, increasing adoption of advanced technologies to enhance crop production and rising venture funding increases the acceptance of agricultural drones. Growing adoption of mobile devices and advance technologies in components such as mapping software, camera, and others are estimated to support the growth of Agriculture Drones market. However, lack of trained pilots is the major restraining factor in the growth of the market.

Agriculture Drones are used on agriculture lands and farms for crop scouting, crop health monitoring, weed detection, variable rate application, and livestock management. Components such as controllers, propulsion systems, cameras and navigation systems are used to grow production and improve crop yield. Agriculture drones provides farmers to automate farm activities, and improves crop yield which also minimize labor costs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Blade

Hybrid

By Application:

Crop Scouting

Variable Rate Application

Field Mapping

Livestock Management

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Trimble Navigation Limited, DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, Drone Deploy, Agribotix LLC, Honeycomb Corporation, Aerovironment, Inc., Eagle UAV Services LLC, 3D Robptics Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., and Autocopter Corp, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Agriculture Drones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Agriculture Drones Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Agriculture Drones Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Agriculture Drones Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Agriculture Drones Market, by Types

Chapter 7. Agriculture Drones Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Agriculture Drones Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Trimble Navigation Limited

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

9.3.3. Parrot SA

9.3.4. Drone Deploy

9.3.5. Agribotix LLC

9.3.6. Honeycomb Corporation

9.3.7. Aerovironment, Inc.

9.3.8. Eagle UAV Services LLC

9.3.9. 3D Robptics Inc.

9.3.10. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

9.3.11. Autocopter Corp

9.3.12. Ursula Agriculture

Continuous…

