Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Sales Market 2019:- AGCO Corp., CNH Industrial N.V., Iseki & Co. Ltd., Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)

This report studies the global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Agriculture Machinery is any kind of machinery used on a farm to help with farming. There are many types of such equipment, from hand tools and power tools to tractors and the countless kinds of farm implements that they tow or operate.

North America dominated the market in 2015. This is ascribed to the advent of machines with better fuel efficiency and improved features in this region that have encouraged farmers to purchase new machinery for agriculture.Another major factor driving the demand for agriculture equipment in North America is the shortage of farm labor.

The strong economic growth in developing nations such as China, India, and the Middle Eastern countries is projected to further drive the farm machinery industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. China alone held over 20% of the regional revenue share in 2015.

The global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

AGCO Corp.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Iseki & Co., Ltd.

Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Deere & Company

Tractors

Harvesters

Planting Equipment

Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

Spraying Equipment

Hay & Forage Equipment

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-harvest & Agro Processing

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

To analyze and study the global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

