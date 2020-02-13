Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2019-2025

Chemicals in agricultural wastewater treatment are mainly used for the treatment of pesticides and other harmful chemicals before the release of water in the river or other water resources. The primary technology employed for the treatment of wastewater from the agricultural sector is chemical and it accounts for around 45% of the market share in 2017. Chemical precipitation, coagulation, flocculation processes, absorption process, etc. are some of the chemical treatment processes commonly used to remove colloidal particles and microbes from wastewater.

The rise in the agriculture industry, consumption of fertilizers, and population are estimated to boost the demand for agriculture wastewater treatment technologies over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Suez Environment

Veolia Water

Dow Water & Process

Evoqua Water Technologies

Originclear

AECOM

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Albemarle

Organo Corporation

Louis Berger

IDE Technologies

Jacobs Engineering Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Solutions

Chemical Solutions

Biological Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Farmland Runoff

Farm Wastewater

The Agricultural Products Processing Wastewater

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

