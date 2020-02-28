Global Agricultural Robots Market Insights, Demand, Applications, Upcoming Trends, Future Expectations and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Agricultural Robots Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
Agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control,[1][2][3] cloud seeding,[4] planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.
Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers.
The Agricultural Robots market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Robots.
This report presents the worldwide Agricultural Robots market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Deere & Company
Trimble
Agco Corporation
Agjunction
DJI
Boumatic Robotics, B.V.
Lely Holding
AG Leader Technology
Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
AG Eagle LLC
Agribotix LLC
Autocopter Corp
Blue River Technology
Auroras
Grownetics
Autonomous Tractor
Agricultural Robots Breakdown Data by Type
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones
Milking Robots
Automated Harvesting Systems
Driverless Tractors
Other Robots
Agricultural Robots Breakdown Data by Application
Harvesting Management
Field Mapping
Dairy Farm Management
Soil Management
Irrigation Management
Pruning Management
Weather Tracking and Forecasting
Inventory Management
Others
Agricultural Robots Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Agricultural Robots Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Robots Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Agricultural Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones
1.4.3 Milking Robots
1.4.4 Automated Harvesting Systems
1.4.5 Driverless Tractors
1.4.6 Other Robots
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agricultural Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Harvesting Management
1.5.3 Field Mapping
1.5.4 Dairy Farm Management
1.5.5 Soil Management
1.5.6 Irrigation Management
1.5.7 Pruning Management
1.5.8 Weather Tracking and Forecasting
1.5.9 Inventory Management
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Agricultural Robots Market Size
2.1.1 Global Agricultural Robots Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Agricultural Robots Production 2014-2025
2.2 Agricultural Robots Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Agricultural Robots Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Agricultural Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Agricultural Robots Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Robots Market
2.4 Key Trends for Agricultural Robots Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Agricultural Robots Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Agricultural Robots Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Agricultural Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Agricultural Robots Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Agricultural Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Agricultural Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Agricultural Robots Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
