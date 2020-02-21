Global Agricultural Pump Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Agricultural Pump Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
A pump is a device that moves fluids, or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Agricultural pumps are pumps designed for agricultural use. These pumps are used for irrigation, drainage, flood control, tanks and digestors, wastewater transport, wastewater treatment, water circulation and water supply.
Global Agricultural Pump market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Grundfos
Franklin Electric
Shimge Pump
Wilo
Mono
Dongyin Pump
Leo
Ebara Pumps
Suprasuny
Cornell Pump
Dayuan Pump
Xylem
Kaiquan Pump
Sulzer
Junhe Pump
Flowserve
CNP
KSB
KBL
Lingxiao Pump
East Pump
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Submersible pump
Self-priming pump
Vortex pump
Others
By End-User / Application
Irrigation
Spray
Supply
