Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Growth with Increasing Advancements in Technology

Agricultural inoculants are formulations containing one or more beneficial microorganism strains, (or species) which help in plant growth and development, directly or indirectly. These microorganisms consume several elements from soil as food sources and excrete these into more available materials for plants.

At present, in North America, the whole agricultural inoculants industry is generally at a more advanced level. The highest value-added of agricultural inoculants industry is R & D. This part is captured by US, Canada brand owner. The world’s largest production area is concentrated in North America. North America is a major agricultural inoculants region. It is estimated that about 40% of agricultural inoculants worldwide is made in North America. Followed by South America, take about 30% production market shares.

According to research, North America and South America are the major sales markets, with global market share of 38%and 30% in 2015. Asian spent less on agricultural inoculants, it is a potential market, and the market share is gradually increased year by year.

The top countries according to the consumption value are US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina.

The global Agricultural Inoculants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Inoculants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Inoculants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes A/S

BASF

Dupont

Advanced Biological Marketing

Verdesian Life Sciences

Brettyoung

Bayer Cropscience

BioSoja

Rizobacter

KALO

Loveland Products

Mycorrhizal

Premier Tech

Leading Bio-agricultural

Xitebio Technologies

Agnition

Horticultural Alliance

New Edge Microbials

Legume Technology

Syngenta

AMMS

Alosca Technologies

Groundwork BioAg

Zhongnong Fuyuan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Seed Inoculants

Soil Inoculants

Segment by Application

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

