Global Agricultural Inoculant Industry Depth Survey Report 2019

Agricultural inoculants also known as microbial inoculants and soil inoculants, mainly contains beneficial microbes which promotes plant growth.

These inoculants induce beneficial factors that help in delivering nutrients and suppressing diseases, thus promoting the plant growth.

The outstanding functions of this kind of inoculants like formation of symbiotic relationship for mutual benefits, biofertilizers, and providing required nutrients & minerals make them popular in golable Agriculture.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

BASF

Brettyoung

Novozymes

Dupont

Advanced Biological

Precision Laboratories

Queensland Agricultural Seeds

Verdesian Lifesciences

Xitebio Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By type

Biocontrol agents

Plant resistant stimulant

Plant growth promoting microorganisms

By type of microbe

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By type of crop

Bacteria

Fungi

Others

Segment by Application

Seed inoculant

Soil inoculant

Others inoculant

