In this report, the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Agricultural Fumigants market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agricultural Fumigants market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases.
In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene.
The technical barriers of agricultural fumigants are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In agricultural fumigants materials market, there are some relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Dow, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Arkema, Chemtura, Eastman, and Solvay. Their plants mainly distribute in USA, China and Europe.
Agricultural fumigants materials are primarily used to produce fumigants pesticide, and eventually applied in soil and warehouse. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for agricultural product keep high growth. With the improvement of peopleâ€™s health awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and agricultural fumigants are expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Agricultural fumigants industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of agricultural fumigants has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of agricultural fumigants.
The global Agricultural Fumigants market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2018-2025.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
1,3-Dichloropropene
Chloropicrin
Methyl Bromide
Metam Sodium
Phosphine
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Soil Consumption
Warehouse Consumption
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Agricultural Fumigants capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Agricultural Fumigants manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural Fumigants are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
