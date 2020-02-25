Global Aggregates Market Insights, Substantial Growth, Rising Preferences, Boost Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2025

This research study added to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH) focusing on the Global Aggregates Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry during the review period, 2025. Overall, the purpose of this assessment is to present a clear picture highlighting the transformations expected to occur in the Aggregates driven by major trends and opportunities.
Global Aggregates market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aggregates.
This report researches the worldwide Aggregates market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Aggregates breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Heidelberg Cement
Martin Marietta Materials
LSR Group
Lafarge Holcim
CEMEX
Vulcan Materials Company
CRH
EUROCEMENT Group
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON
Aggregates Breakdown Data by Type
Crushed Stone
Sand
Gravel
Others
Aggregates Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Aggregates Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Aggregates Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Aggregates Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aggregates Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Aggregates Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Crushed Stone
1.4.3 Sand
1.4.4 Gravel
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aggregates Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aggregates Production
2.1.1 Global Aggregates Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Aggregates Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Aggregates Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Aggregates Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Aggregates Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Aggregates Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Aggregates Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Aggregates Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Aggregates Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Aggregates Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Aggregates Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Aggregates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Aggregates Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
