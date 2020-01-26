Global AFM Probe Market Status Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global AFM Probe Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force microscopy (SFM) is a type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit. The information is gathered by “feeling” or “touching” the surface with a mechanical probe. An AFM probe has a sharp tip on the free-swinging end of a cantilever that is protruding from a holder. The dimensions of the cantilever are in the scale of micrometers. The radius of the tip is usually on the scale of a few nanometers to a few tens of nanometers.

The AFM probes market is an important part of the overall AFM market, and is very competitive. Probes range greatly in price, properties and coatings.

Significant competitive factors include technical capability and differentiation (performance, range of features, reliability), productivity and cost-effectiveness.

According to this study, over the next five years the AFM Probe market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 240 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AFM Probe business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Silicon AFM Probes

Silicon Nitride AFM Probes

Diamond AFM Probes

Segmentation by application

Life Sciences and Biology

Materials

Semiconductors and Electronics

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NanoWorld AG

Bruker

NT-MDT

Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

Olympus

Advanced Diamond Technologies

AppNano

Team Nanotec GmbH

NaugaNeedles

SmartTip

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

AFM Probe Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

