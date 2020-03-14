Global Affective Computing Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Affective Computing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Affective Computing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Affective Computing market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Affective Computing market by product and Application/end industries.
The Global Affective Computing market is valued at 199.87 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3528.89 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.17% between 2017 and 2025.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America might affect the development trend of Affective Computing.
The Europe Affective Computing market is valued at 53.45 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 974.49 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.75% between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global market include (As this market research is focused on Affective Computing software, companies that provide hardware are not covered in this report, such as Intel Corporation, Softkinetic, Pointgrab Ltd, Pyreos Limited and etc.)
IBM
Microsoft
Eyesight Technologies
Affectiva
NuraLogix
gestigon GmbH
Crowd Emotion
Beyond Verbal
nViso
Cogito Corporation
Kairos
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Affective Computing for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
North America
Europe
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
On the basis of product, the Affective Computing market is primarily split into
Touch-Based
Touchless
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Market Research
Healthcare
Media & Advertisement
Automotive
Others
