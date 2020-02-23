Global Aesthetic Services Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global aesthetic services market by procedure numbers is expected to reach 69,502,971 Aesthetic services by 2025 from 35,922,352 Aesthetic services in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are diversion of population towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures recognition of cosmetic procedures among customers. On the other hand rise in competition and risks involved in cosmetic surgery in the market may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global aesthetic services market.

The key market players for global aesthetic services market are listed below;

The Dermal Clinic

The Face Aesthetic Clinic

Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medical Spa

Ottawa Skin Clinic

Viva Skin Clinics\Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique

Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics

Spa Vitoria

Jewell Plastic Surgery Center

The Plastic Surgery Group

True Skin Care Center

Turn Back Time

Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End-user

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; facial aesthetic services, skin tightening and body contouring devices, and aesthetic implantation. In 2018, the botox injection market by procedure numbers is estimated to dominate market with 34.3% shares and will collect around 25,431,094 aesthetic services by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 7.8%.

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; anti-aging and wrinkles, facial & skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping and cellulite, breast enhancement, sears, pigment lesions, reconstructive, tattoo removal and psoriasis and vitiligo.

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on end-users into four notable segments; dermatology clinics, hospitals, SPA chains, and dermatology centres.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aesthetic services for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

