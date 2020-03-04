Global Aerospace Winglets Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Latest Report on Aerospace Winglets Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global aerospace winglets market over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed businessdecision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aerospace Winglets Market: Highlights

The global aerospace winglets market was valued at US$ 297.0 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the next five years to reach US$ 558.9 million in 2022. Increasing production rate of commercial and regional aircraft, certification of winglets as a standard equipment in the variants of the best-sellingaircraft, such as B737 Max and A320neo family, increasing adoption rate of winglets by airlines in both the new as well as retrofit installations, winglet technology advancement, and increasing fleet size are the key drivers of the global aerospace winglets market.

Aerospace Winglet Market Research Report

Winglets reduce wingtip vortices, the twin whirlwinds formed by the difference between the pressure on the upper surface of an aircraft’s wing and that on the lower surface. High pressure on the lower surface creates a natural airflow that makes its way to the wingtip and curls upward around it. When flow around the wingtips streams out behind the airplane, a vortex is formed. This represents an energy loss and is strong enough to flip the aircraft. Overall, winglets are a proven way to reduce drag, enhance fuel efficiency, reduce CO2 and NOx emissions, and reduce community noise. The addition of winglets can also be used to increase the payload or range capabilities of the aircraft apart from reducing the fuel consumption.

The global aerospace winglets market is segmented based on aircraft type as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation. Narrow-body aircraft is likely to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the global aerospace winglets market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. B737 and A320 along with their recently launched variants would remain the growth engines of the winglets market in the narrow-body aerospace industry over the next five years.

Based on winglet type, the global aerospace winglets market is segmented as blended winglets, sharklets, split scimitar winglets, raked wingtips, advanced technology winglets, wingtip fences, elliptical winglets, and others. Blended winglet dominate the global aerospace winglets market, propelled by its certification in Boeing’s best-selling aircraft program B737. Blended winglets offer 3% to 5% increase in fuel efficiency as compared to the aircraft without the winglets. Advanced technology winglet is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

North America is projected to remain the largest market for winglets during the forecast period, driven by the presence of assembly plants of Boeing and Bombardier. The region is also manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of major composite part fabricators and raw material suppliers. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing winglets market over the next five years, driven by upcoming commercial and regional aircraft with winglets as an option and high commercial aircraft fleet size.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, winglet manufacturers, aerospace OEMs, and airline companies. The raw material manufacturers are Rio Tinto, Toray Industries, Hexcel, M C Gill, and Cytec. The key aerospace OEMs are Boeing, Airbus, Comac, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Gulfstream.

The key winglet manufacturers are FACC AG, Korean Air Aerospace Division, RUAG Aerostructures, GKN Aerospace, Winglet Technology LLC, and BLR Aerospace LLC. New product development, collaboration with OEMs, and formation of long-term contracts with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. More than 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and with industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

The global aerospace winglets market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Platform Type:

B737

B747

B777

B787

A320 Family

A330 / A340

A350XWB

A380

B737 Max

B777x

A320neo Family

E175

C Series

Others

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Winglet Type

Advanced Technology Winglets

Blended Winglets

Elliptical Winglets

Raked Winglets

Sharklet Winglets

Split Scimitar Winglets

Wingtip Fence Winglets

Others

Global Aerospace Winglets by Manufacturing Process Type

Hand Layup Process

Automated Process

Other Process

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

