Global Aerospace Foam Market Insights, Market Demand, Applications, Supplier, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Aerospace foams are manufactured using various materials such as polyurethane (PU) foams, polyethylene (PE) foams, metal foams, melamine foams, and other types of foams, including polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), silicones, polyetherimide (PEI), and polymethacrylimide (PMI). These foams are used in various applications such as seating, gaskets, seals, carpet pads, rotor blades, headrest, doors, windshields, cockpit instrument panel, and wingtip lens. The aerospace foam market is segmented in different end-use industries, which include commercial aircraft, general aviation, and military aircraft. All these foams maintain performance through high temperature, reducing air leakage, providing sound barriers, and superior temperature insulation performance.

Aerospace foams are manufactured using various materials such as polyurethane (PU) foams, polyethylene (PE) foams, metal foams, melamine foams, and other types of foams, including polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), silicones, polyetherimide (PEI), and polymethacrylimide (PMI). These foams are used in various applications such as seating, gaskets, seals, carpet pads, rotor blades, headrest, doors, windshields, cockpit instrument panel, and wingtip lens. The aerospace foam market is segmented in different end-use industries, which include commercial aircraft, general aviation, and military aircraft. All these foams maintain performance through high temperature, reducing air leakage, providing sound barriers, and superior temperature insulation performance.

North America is the biggest market of aerospace foams.Among all the countries, the U.S. dominates the aerospace foams market, which accounted for the maximum market share in 2017 closely followed by China. Polyurethane foams are the largest material type of aerospace foams in terms of volume followed by metal foams. The European market is comparatively mature with a consumption growth rate well below the average market growth.

Global Aerospace Foam market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aerospace Foam.

This report researches the worldwide Aerospace Foam market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aerospace Foam breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Evonik

Roger

SABIC

Armacell

Benien Aerospace

Erg Materials and Aerospace

Boyd

UFP Technologies

Zotefoams

Aerospace Foam Breakdown Data by Type

PU Foam

Metal Foam

PE Foam

Melamine Foam

Others

Aerospace Foam Breakdown Data by Application

General Aviation

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Aerospace Foam Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aerospace Foam Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

