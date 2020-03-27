Global Aerospace Fiber Optic Sensors Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fiber optic sensors are fiber-based devices for sensing some quantity, typically temperature or mechanical strain, but sometimes also displacements, vibrations, pressure, acceleration, rotations or concentrations of chemical species. This report covered the Temperature Sensor, Pressure sensors and rayleigh sensors.

The consumption of Fiber Optic Sensors Consumption in Aerospace in 2011 is 10370 K Units, with the average growth rate above 15%, this number has reached 27221 K Units, according to the trends we estimate it will reach 60777 K Units around the world;

Although there are many applications fields of Fiber Optic Sensors, such as Chemical Industry and Oil, aerospace is one of the most expensive field because its strict demand in the aerospace, the price of Aerospace Fiber Optic Sensors is higher than other fields. It has witnessed the decline of price from 744 USD to 618 USD for nearly 5 years.

From the view of type, Temperature Sensor is most widely used form, it accounts for nearly 40% of the whole market, but the price of this kind sensor is not so expensive as other types;

From the view of applications, Health monitoring for airframes accounts for nearly half of the whole market, although this ratio has witnessed decline for the past few years, it still ranks the most popular position in aerospace application

As one kind of technology intensive industry, it needs solid R&D foundation of the companies, most companies in this report which ranked the top 10 market all has many years’ R&D experience and broadly market channel through wholesales and distributions. With the gross margin above 45%, it is worthwhile to enter this market.

The global Aerospace Fiber Optic Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerospace Fiber Optic Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace Fiber Optic Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Micron

Opsens Industrial

Honeywell

Omron

FISO Technologies Inc.

Proximion AB

Technica Optical Components

Technobis

Smart Fibres

IFOS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Temperature Sensor

Pressure sensors

Strain Sensor

Others

Segment by Application

Health monitoring for airframes

Health monitoring engines

Health monitoring external environment

