Global Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Introduction

Carbon fibre has been trending a lot lately, owing to its sturdiness and light weight. Due to this, it is being increasingly employed in the building and aerospace sectors, gradually ousting older and conventional competition (steel and aerospace, respectively).

Technology

Carbon fibre are fundamentally long flattened ribbon-like structures that constitute honeycomb shaped carbon crystals aligned in a long axis. These ribbons, in turn, align themselves within fibres, hence earning itself the name. Carbon fibre is both strong and light (at least four times sturdier than steel), and thus has a favourable strength-to-weight ratio. In addition to this, carbon fibre has other favourable properties such as good tensile strength, corrosive resistance, chemically stable, electrically conductive, and more importantly, non-poisonous.

Owing to such characteristics, many sectors and industries have started transitioning into carbon fibre counterparts over conventional materials, not having to worry about upsetting ecological balance while reaping exemplary results at the same time.

Market Dynamics

Recent years have witnessed a slowdown in the aviation sector; however, passenger traffic and aircraft sales have only been experiencing a significant growth in trends. With such trends in line, aircraft models now have transitioned to carbon fibre as a more favourable alternative to aluminium and related alloys for composites. In accordance with the characteristics of carbon fibre as a raw material for aerospace composites, it is used extensively in building hulls, undercarriages, and helicopter rotors. It is also used extensively in commercial aircrafts, wherein weight reduction and management are of utmost importance.

Major drivers of the market’s growth include growing demand for lightweight materials, penetration of carbon fibre in commercial aircraft sectors, wind turbine blades, and other aerospace applications in sectors such as advanced aerospace and military, where quality and functionality precede cost, carbon fibre is expected to replace aluminium as the primary building material in the future.

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace carbon fibre market is segmented into jets, helicopters, and ultra-light aircrafts on the basis of application.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle-East and Asia (MEA). North America is the market’s largest regional segment and is expected to remain so. This can be attributed to the region’s high end-user industry density and increasing regional demand for light-weight materials in the aerospace and automotive industries.

In terms of rate of market growth, the Asia-Pacific segment outdoes the other four massively. This comes with the anticipated growth in the regional aviation sector coupled with the increasing focus on high-performance composite materials.

Key players

Key players in the global aerospace carbon fibre market are Aksa, Zoltek, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Toho, SGL Group, Cytec, Hexcel, Formosa Plastic Corporate, and Hyosung.

Report Contents

Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market segments

Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage